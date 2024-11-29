DA Tshwane councillor Kwena Moloto leaves the city to be Communications Ministry spokesperson

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson in Tshwane, Kwena Moloto, (left) has been appointed the new spokesperson for Communications Minister Solly Malatsi. Picture: X/@CilliersB

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson in Tshwane, Kwena Moloto, has been appointed the new spokesperson for Communications Minister Solly Malatsi.

Moloto resigned from his position as a councillor in the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality to accept a role within the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Moloto will be leaving the Tshwane municipality on Thursday as a councillor. Malatsi, who appointed Moloto, is also a member of the DA.

He served at the metro for seven years.

At the entire council meeting in Tshwane on Thursday, Moloto emphasised his close ties to the capital city, emphasising that he was born and brought up in Pretoria.

"The decision to leave this council chamber was not an easy one and not a decision I took lightly.

"I first set foot inside this chamber at the age of 23 and in many ways, the politics of this chamber shaped me both politically and personally over the past seven years.

"What an honour it has been to serve under one of the greatest Mayors Tshwane has ever had. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Caucus spokesperson and your advisor for 15 months. This is not a goodbye. Just a goodbye for now," he said.

The DA leader in Tshwane Cilliers Brink appreciated Moloto's efforts and hard work over the years he served as councillor.

"An essential task for a leader is to identify, encourage and develop other leaders. Kwena Moloto (whose middle name is Pratt) is one of the young leaders who crossed my path.

"Like me, he started as a DA activist at Tuks, and became a DA councillor at the age of 23. When I became mayor of Tshwane, the DA caucus executive appointed Kwena as DA caucus spokesperson.

"As we had hoped, Kwena helped to double the volume and effectiveness of our communication," Brink said on X.

[email protected]

IOL Politics