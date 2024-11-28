Don’t Look Away: Build One South Africa calls for GBV provincial task teams

The party calls for a gender-based violence task team across all provinces. File Picture

South African political party, Build One South Africa (Bosa) has called on all nine provinces to take immediate action by establishing dedicated provincial task force teams to address the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV).

Every year, from November 25 to December 10, 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children is observed.

Bosa acting spokesperson, Roger Solomons said the Commission for Gender Equality highlighted alarming trends which revealed not only is the rate of GBV rising in the country, but there is a growing number of victims who withdraw their cases.

Many victims have cited the reasoning for this as persistent delays in court proceedings and extended time-lines for finalising DNA tests as reasons for losing faith in the system.

“This crisis reflects a deeply entrenched mistrust in the justice system, from the South African Police Service (SAPS) to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). It is unacceptable that victims seeking justice are met with obstacles that perpetuate their suffering and allow perpetrators to evade accountability,” Solomons said.

He said Bosa believes that restoring public confidence requires bold and immediate action.

The provincial GBV task force teams would play a critical role in:

– Streamlining processes by ensuring that investigations, DNA testing, and court proceedings are expedited.

– Supporting victims by providing the necessary resources, counselling, and protection for those who come forward.

– Delivering justice and prioritising GBV cases to ensure swift and fair outcomes.

“These task forces must operate with transparency and include partnerships with civil society organisations, survivors’ networks, and community leaders. Their establishment would signal a strong and unwavering commitment to combating GBV and upholding the rights and dignity of victims,” Solomons said.

