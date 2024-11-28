DA calls for urgent SIU probe into widespread fraud in Sassa’s SRD R370 grant system

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has formally requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to issue a Presidential Proclamation, authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to launch an urgent investigation into allegations of widespread fraud within the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa) Social Relief of Distress (SRD) R370 grant system.

The call follows the revelation by Sassa that fraud within the SRD system has been substantiated by an independent investigation.

The external audit, conducted by Masegare & Associates Incorporated, uncovered multiple vulnerabilities in the system, confirming allegations initially raised by two Stellenbosch University students, was revealed in a parliamentary social development committee presentation on October 23.

Last month, IOL reported that the two Stellenbosch students, Joel Cedras and Veer Gosai identified vulnerabilities in the SRD grant application and payment system through an informal on-campus survey they conducted after they realised that they were unable to apply for the grant.

"The system reported that they had already applied for and received the grant, even though they did not apply for this grant nor receive any payments. The students emphasised that they had conducted the survey and published their findings out of concern that the fraud in the system robbed the poor and vulnerable, particularly the youth, out of the social protection they need," the committee said.

The investigation revealed a series of critical gaps in the SRD system, which could facilitate fraudulent activities. These include:

Multiple applicants per cellphone number; OTP-based authentication; mobile money and cash send; biometric verification; server location and access control. i.e. internal threats and access control at Sassa; cellphone ownership validation; data encryption; call centre security; and the need for regular security audits and penetration testing.

One of the key findings of the report was the fundamental design flaw of the SRD grant system.

According to the investigation, the system lacks a robust identity verification process. Although an OTP (One-Time Pin) is used for authentication, there is no way to verify that the cellphone number provided belongs to the person applying for the grant.

Biometric verification is only used in cases of suspected fraud, but the report does not explain how such fraud is detected or how effectively the system works.

This vulnerability raises concerns not just for the SRD R370 grant, but potentially for other statutory grants, such as the Child Support Grant, Disability Grant, Foster Care Grant, Old Age Pension, and Care Dependency Grants.

The investigation did not exclude the possibility of similar issues existing in these other areas of social assistance.

In response to these findings, the DA has been actively collecting testimonies from South Africans who have experienced difficulties with the SRD system.

Since the public was invited to share their experiences, the DA has received over 258 emails from citizens across the country detailing their frustration at being locked out of receiving grants despite meeting eligibility criteria.

Alexander Abrahams, a Member of parliament (MP) and DA deputy spokesperson on Social Development, commented on the situation, saying, “The DA is committed to exposing weaknesses and fraud within the social grant system, as we continue to fight for the rights of all South Africans.

‘’We urge those who have been affected by issues with the SRD grant to continue sharing their experiences with us.

‘’This information will help us gather critical data in identifying patterns of corruption and inefficiencies in order to hold those responsible to account,’’ said Abrahams.

The DA is urging the government to act swiftly by allowing the SIU to investigate the vulnerabilities in the SRD system thoroughly. A transparent investigation, they argue, would not only restore public trust but also protect the integrity of the social assistance framework, which plays a crucial role in supporting millions of South Africans.

IOL Politics