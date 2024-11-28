A world devoid of men: Can this scorched earth new wave of feminism help end GBV?

The incomprehensibly high statistics of gender-based violence and rape in South Africa point to a fight that women still have to go through. However, some are choosing to leave men altogether. Picture: Pexels

Women are leaving men behind. Literally. From the 20th century and onwards, there have waves of feminist movements that have helped propel women forward in society.

These movements fought for women to be able to vote, to curb sexual harassment and assault, to get women into the workforce and earn their own income independent of men.

Undoubtedly, these are great gains for the feminism cause. However, patriarchy is still entrenched in every facet of life.

The incomprehensibly high statistics of gender-based violence and rape in South Africa point to this.

US feminist author bell hooks wrote in Feminism Is for Everybody: Passionate Politics: “For too long the term domestic violence has been used as a ‘soft’ term which suggests it emerges in an intimate context that is private and somehow less threatening, less brutal, than the violence that takes place outside the home. This is not so, since more women are beaten and murdered in the home than on the outside.”

In addition to the brutality, the gender pay gap and the rigid gender roles that dictate that mothers should work outside the home and come back home to cook, clean and tend to children while their spouses or partners sit back, decompress and watch TV or any other leisurely exercise are a huge topic

Despite the progress of women’s movements, some feel that they remain second-class citizens and oppressed.

This is why the 4B movement came into the picture.

Originating in South Korea, 4B stands for four Korean terms that begin with bi-, or ‘no’: The first no, bihon, is a rejection of heterosexual marriage. Bichulsan is the refusal to give birth, biyeonae is the unwillingness to date, and bisekseu is the rejection of heterosexual sexual interactions.

The Asian country has the lowest birthrate in the world at just 0.72% and the movement ballooned to all over the world. Social media has become the meeting place for those who have adopted this sort of lifestyle.

After Donald Trump once again won the US election on right-winged politics such as abortion bans, no fault divorce, Google results for the 4B movement soared.

Journalist and author Shayna Conde accused US women of co-opting the movement and introducing concepts such as avoiding make-up.

“There is this idea that a lot of people have when it comes to make-up, that if you are wearing make-up, you are wearing it for the attention of men.

“This is not the case for most people. Historically, make-up has not been for the male gaze,” said Conde.

There has been a push back against the ideology, with some netizens (internet users) saying the movement will sow a greater divide between men and women.

Those who are part of 4B have also been labelled as being misandrists (those who hate, have contempt for, or prejudice against men or boys).

What do you think of the 4B movement? Should women really leave men behind?

[email protected]

IOL News