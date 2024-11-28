‘A moment to honour our shared legacy’: Here's how much it will cost to wine and dine with Jacob Zuma

It will cost R2 million for those who want to dine and wine with former president Jacob Zuma, the head of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, at the party's upcoming gala dinner. File Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

It will cost as much as R2 million for those who want to dine and wine with former resident Jacob Zuma, the head of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, at the party's upcoming gala dinner.

MKP will celebrate their first anniversary with the main event being at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 15, followed by the gala dinner at the Olive Convention Centre, also in Durban, the following evening.

The celebrations aim to not only celebrate their achievements, but also raise funds to support the party's future, the party said. Individuals, organisations and stakeholders are invited.

"This celebration is more than an event; it is a moment to honour our shared legacy and pave the way for future success.

“We encourage our stakeholders to take part in this historic milestone and contribute to the growth of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party," the party said.

MKP, led by former president Jacob Zuma, was launched officially in December 2023 in Soweto, Johannesburg.

In high spirits, the party leadership said the event will be one of a special kind.

Ticket pricing for the Convention Centre on December 16

The Platinum Spear Table R2,000,000

- 30 suite tickets

The Golden Spear Table R1,500,000

- 25 suite tickets

The Silver Spear Table R1,000,000

- 20 suite tickets

The Precision Spear Table R500,000

- 10 suite tickets

The Solid Spear Table R200,000

- 5 suite tickets

Individual Access Ticket R25,000

- 1 suite ticket

Ticket pricing for Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 15

There are two hospitality suite packages for the anniversary rally at Mabhida Stadium on December 15:

The individual access tickets cost R5,000 per person

- They include access to the Stadium hospitality suite, food, drinks and MK Party regalia.

Corporate Hospitality Suite (30-seater)

- This will cost R150,000

[email protected]

IOL Politics