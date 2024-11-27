‘The word enemy is used when you want to do certain things in politics’: Dali Mpofu reacts to Malema’s ‘MKP enemy number 1’ comments

Former EFF national chairperson, and now MK Party high command member, advocate Dali Mpofu says the peaceful MKP will not fall into the historical trap of political rivalry by the EFF which left many dead for “nothing” in the past.

Mpofu stressed that their members were enjoined by the Constitution not to respond to any provocation, in particular, not to attack other progressive forces.

“If other people want to do that that’s fine, it is their decision it’s a free country.

“But we will not be falling into that trap. Where we are now, those of us are old enough to have been in this space in the 80s, will know that in this place here, we are standing on the blood of people in this particular area and that thousands and thousands of people died for nothing because of so-called political rivalry,” he said.

MKP in Gauteng briefed the media about the party’s first anniversary celebrations. The Gauteng celebrations will be held at Vosloorus Stadium Ekurhuleni on Saturday.

Mpofu’s remarks come after EFF leader Julius Malema publicly declared MKP enemy number one.

Malema said he wanted nothing to do with MKP because its leader Jacob Zuma has made it his business to mass recruit EFF members to his party.

“Our biggest enemy and immediate enemy that we are dealing with now is MKP. We don’t want to see anything that has got to do anything with that,” Malema.

He even encouraged the EFF members to defend the movement when attacked by MKP members on social media.

Mpofu had nothing kind to say about Malema’s use of the word “enemy”.

“We shall never participate in forming that kind of history and we will never regard any organisation - let alone a progressive one - as the enemy.

“The word ‘enemy’ is a very strong one, it is used when you intend to do certain things in politics,” he said.

He added that there was a difference between opponents and rivals and enemies, so the party does not take the position of calling any black person the “enemy“ because they are all fellow oppressed people.

[email protected]

IOL Politics