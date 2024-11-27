‘Nkandla will be attached if Jacob Zuma does not pay us our money’ - Julius Malema

Malema said they had instructed their lawyer to attach Nkandla in a bid to get Zuma to pay them their money. File Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers

EFF leader Julius Malema is eyeing former President Jacob Zuma’s multi-million rand Nkandla property as his party prepares to legally challenge Zuma over unpaid “legal fees.”

Malema told the EFF members on Monday outside the Constitutional Court that they were going after Zuma because he has made it clear that he wanted to destroy the EFF.

Malema and the EFF have been struck a blow by Zuma’s year old uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) which not only dealt it a blow in the May elections this year but snatched several senior leaders from its ranks.

Several senior members of MKP including advocates Dali Mpofu and Busisiwe Mkhwebane, former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, Magasela Mzobe, and Jimmy Manyi have left the red berets to join MKP.

According to Malema, this is a direct attack on his party.

Addressing hundreds of supporters, Malema assured them that they would fight Zuma tooth and nail against Zuma and his MKP, declaring that they would emerge victorious - as the “had defeated him before”.

Part of this strategy, Malema revealed, was to go after the former statesman’s assets.

“We defeated Zuma a long time ago… We brought him to the Constitutional Court and we said, ‘pay back the money,’ and he paid back the money. He has not forgiven us for that.

“In all the cases we won against Zuma he never paid the legal fees, he owes us the legal fees. We have a court order that he must pay us our money. He has not complied with the court order,” he said.

Malema said they had instructed their lawyer to attach Nkandla in a bid to get Zuma to pay them their money.

“He wants to play dirty, bring it on, bring our money tomorrow [Wednesday] otherwise we are attaching Nkandla.”

However, in an MKP briefing on Wednesday in Gauteng, Mpofu said the they were not aware of any documents from EFF as that is dealt mainly by the Zuma Foundation.

The remarks were made at the ConCourt where the EFF was challenging Parliament’s decision not to proceed with an impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal.

The court reserved the judgment.

[email protected]

IOL Politics