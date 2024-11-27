MKP is a powerful player in SA political landscape, says party’s high command member Advocate Dali Mpofu

Advocate Dali Mpofu claimed that the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, his new political home, has grown to be a significant player in South Africa's political landscape.

MKP, led by former President Jacob Zuma, was launched officially in December 2023 in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Mpofu recently claimed that he and Zuma had planned MKP from 2022.

The party will celebrate its first anniversary this December with the main event at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. According to Mpofu, the location was chosen because of the high number of votes they got from KZN.

The party will this weekend celebrate its anniversary in Gauteng.

MKP emerged victorious as the third-largest party in the country after the May 29 national and provincial elections.

This also saw them gaining about 58 Members of Parliament (MPs). They are also part of the progressive caucus in the house.

Speaking at a press briefing in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni on Wednesday, Mpofu joined by the provincial leadership said the party has become the people’s go-to party because of its position in the country.

Despite criticism that the party would not blossom further given its internal squabbles, Mpofu said it was normal for a new kid on the block to experience such.

“Even these teething problems must be treated as such,” he added.

"The introduction of a new player in South African politics has to affect everybody, literally. There is no single political party in South Africa that is not affected by this new giant. That is why we are celebrating our first anniversary in the spirit that we are.”

Mpofu praised MKP’s influence on the nation and said it had to quickly learn the ropes in politics because the masses gave it an overwhelming mandate.

He added no party has done what MKP has done.

IOL Politics