MK Party slams ANC-DA coalition government over spaza shop regulation failures

MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela demands urgent reform to protect small businesses and prevent further loss of young black lives in South Africa.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has expressed grave concern over the government’s recent decision to register and regulate spaza shops in South Africa.

The MKP condemned the tragic loss of innocent black lives, particularly children, whose deaths it attributes to the failure of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and African National Congress (ANC) coalition government to act proactively in protecting vulnerable communities. The party insists the intervention, while necessary, is long overdue and stems from government neglect.

In a statement, MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela criticised the government’s reactive stance, stating that the tragic deaths of young black South Africans were the catalyst for this much-needed policy change.

“It is a disgrace that young black lives were sacrificed to compel this government to address the dire need for order and regulation in the informal economy,” Ndlela said.

He emphasised that spaza shops, critical to the livelihoods of many black South Africans, should have been supported and regulated long ago, rather than in response to fatal poisonings.

The MKP highlighted that spaza shops in black townships have become targets for exploitation due to systemic failures, including porous borders, inadequate food and health regulations, and corruption within the immigration system. These failings, Ndlela argued, have led to unsafe practices and the deaths of children who consumed contaminated products.

“Had the victims been white children, the DA-led ANC coalition government would have acted with swiftness and stricter measures,” Ndlela said, accusing the government of prioritising more affluent communities.

Ndlela also criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reference to young black South Africans, like Tintswalo, in the 2024 State of the Nation Address, which he claimed rings hollow in light of subsequent government inaction.

“These deaths have stolen bright futures and left behind a haunting void engulfed in loss,” Ndlela said, underscoring the personal and communal impact of the tragedies.

While acknowledging that formalising spaza shops is a step in the right direction, the MKP argued that the initiative is rushed and poorly planned.

The December 13 registration deadline is inadequate, and the government lacks the resources to effectively manage the formalisation process in townships and rural areas, the party said.

“This is more of a public relations exercise than a genuine commitment to solving the problem,” Ndlela said. He also criticised efforts to limit foreign nationals’ participation in the registration process, calling it a reactive response to public criticism.

The MKP is calling for a comprehensive strategy to protect small businesses from monopolisation by large corporations and exploitation by opportunistic foreign nationals.

“Informal businesses must be declared an exclusive preserve for poor, black South Africans, in line with the principles of economic transformation,” Ndlela said, stressing the importance of economic opportunities for marginalised communities.

The MKP also urged law enforcement agencies and communities to strengthen measures to combat fraud and exploitation in the informal sector. The party demanded urgent government action to implement legislation and by-laws that protect informal businesses, streamline bureaucratic processes, and ensure fair economic inclusion.

“We will continue to hold the DA-led ANC coalition government accountable for its failures and fight for policies that prioritise the lives, livelihoods, and dignity of South Africans,” Ndlela said.

