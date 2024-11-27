Labour minister Meth pays tribute to CCMA governing body chair Prof Enos Ngutshane, who died aged 68

Prof Ngutshane was was appointed by the ministry as the independent Chairperson of the CCMA's Governing Body in 2020. Picture: X/Prof Ngutshane

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, has expressed is sorrow following the death of the CCMA's Governing Body Chairperson, Prof Enos Ngutshane.

Ngutshane, 68, died on Sunday after a short illness. The minister hailed Ngutshane as an instrumental figure during the historic June 16,1976 uprisings.

He had been appointed by the ministry as the independent Chairperson of the CCMA's Governing Body in 2020.

Meth’s spokesperson, Thobeka Magcai, said that the esteemed professor served with dedication and distinction until his death.

“His unparalleled contribution to the labour market has left a permanent mark, serving the sector with integrity and a resolve to stabilise the labour market, which is an essential component to economic transformation and job creation,” she added.

Minister Meth has now implored the current CCMA board to continue the good work of Prof Ngutshane, in order to ensure that his legacy lives on.

The Minister said Ngutshane’s contribution will be cherished and remembered by all those who had the privilege of working with him.

"Prof Ngutshane brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the CCMA,“ Meth said.

“His leadership and insight were instrumental in shaping policies that continue to improve the lives of all South African workers and employers,” he added.

“He was a true servant of social justice in the labour market. On behalf the Department and its entities, management and staff, we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all loved ones of Prof Ngutshane.”

