‘It’s not government’s money’: MEC Lebogang Maile says of R200 billion needed for new airport landing in Gauteng

Gauteng Finance and Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile says a new airport will be constructed in the Sedibeng area, in partnership with the private sector, and the project will breath new life into the local economies through job creation.

The MEC insisted that the envisaged R200 billion bill will be covered by the private investor, while government provides the necessary bulk infrastructure for the airport.

“Firstly, that’s not government’s money, let me start there. When I was speaking to SABC yesterday (Tuesday), I said I am still going to verify the figure. It’s not government’s money, we should start there. This is private people who are working with us and we will make a minimum contribution towards the bulk infrastructure so that they are able to invest,” Maile said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday morning.

“Citibank, I think, is a leading partner in this programme. As you know, Citibank is an international bank. The point we are merely making is that investors are interested in investing in our province, it is up to us to create a conducive environment to facilitate.”

File Picture

Maile said questions will abound on why the money is not being injected towards other sectors like education, but the new airport is going to create much-needed jobs in the area.

“It is going to revive the economy of Sedibeng. You know, the municipality called Emfuleni in that area which we all know its performance. If a project like this goes in there, you can imagine the revenue that will come into that municipality,” said Maile.

He said the airport would have “a multiplier effect” on the local economies.

