Don’t Look Away: Bosa petition to make the Sexual Offenders Register public reaches over 12,000 signatures

The Build One South Africa’s (Bosa) petition calling for the National Register of Sexual Offenders (NRSO) to be made public and easily accessible has already received over 12,000 signatures and counting.

Acting spokesperson for the political party, Roger Solomons, said that during the 16 Days of Activism Against gender-based violence, Bosa encourages all concerned individuals to sign this petition.

He said making the NRSO publicly available will be a key tool for keeping perpetrators accountable while safeguarding potential victims in the future.

“The current protocol to access the Register is a time-consuming process that requires paying a fee of R150 and a waiting period of minimum six weeks. This practice discourages transparency and inhibits the naming and shaming of sexual offenders - a necessary step towards accountability.

“We are petitioning the concerned authorities – in particular the Minister of Police and Minister of Justice - to make the NRSO publicly accessible and user-friendly. We believe that the ease of access to such information is crucial to the security and wellbeing of our communities, particularly the most vulnerable among us,” Solomons said.

He went on to say that making the NRSO public would be a huge step towards discouraging sexual offenders and keeping those who harm women responsible.

Increased transparency in this area, he said, would also encourage community vigilance, and contribute in the battle against sexual abuse and gender-based violence.

“We encourage everyone who values truth, justice, and community safety to raise their voice and sign this petition. Let's demand public and easy access to the NRSO.”

