DA proposes new anti-corruption and cyber commission bills to boost accountability and national security

DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach presents two Private Member’s Bills aimed at tackling corruption and enhancing cybersecurity in South Africa. File Picture: Phill Magakoe/Independent Newspapers

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has proposed two Private Member’s Bills aimed at strengthening government accountability and South Africa’s criminal justice system.

These bills, if passed, would establish two new Chapter 9 bodies to investigate and combat corruption and enhance the country’s cybersecurity efforts.

The first of these bills, the Constitution 21st Amendment Bill also known as the Scorpions 2.0 Bill proposes the creation of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The ACC would be tasked with investigating and prosecuting serious corruption and high-level organised crime.

As a Chapter 9 body, it would operate independently from executive control, ensuring security of tenure and financial autonomy with its budget determined by the National Treasury, not the Minister of Justice.

Glynnis Breytenbach, DA spokesperson on Justice and Constitutional Development, emphasised that this bill directly addresses the failure of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to tackle corruption effectively, which has been exacerbated by the legacy of state capture.

“The Scorpions, once an effective body, were disbanded by a political decision.

‘’The Scorpions 2.0 Bill seeks to revitalise the prosecution of corruption and organised crime, embodying the STIRS criteria set by the Glenister judgment,” Breytenbach said.

The second bill, the Constitution 20th Amendment Bill, proposes the establishment of a specialised Cyber Commission to strengthen South Africa's cybersecurity.

Given the increasing reliance on digital technologies, this bill aims to address vulnerabilities within the government’s cybersecurity infrastructure.

The Cyber Commission would advise, monitor, and implement cybersecurity strategies across the public sector, ultimately ensuring better protection of sensitive information and services provided to the South African public.

While the DA anticipates outright rejection from those opposed to greater accountability, Breytenbach expressed confidence in the legislative process.

“We look forward to rigorous engagements with the Justice Committee and the public to ensure that the best legislation is passed.

‘’These two private members’ bills will test politicians’ commitment to fighting corruption and delivering services.”

