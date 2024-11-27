Correctional Services ready to take over Mangaung Correctional Centre

The Department of Correctional Services will be taking over the privately-run facility. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena/Independent Newspapers

The privately-managed correctional centres in the Free State will be taken over by the State, with the Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services being assured that the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) was ready to take over operations at the facilities.

This comes as the Mangaung Correctional Centre made headlines after infamous Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester, successfully faked his death and escaped from the facility.

The committee heard that the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in the Free State started operations on July 1, 2001, and will end on June 30, 2026. Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts has a contract to manage the centre for 25 years under the daily operations of G4S. The centre has an approved accommodation capacity of 2,928.

In November 2021, a Takeover Task Team was appointed in preparation for the move to take over the management of both Mangaung and Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centres at the end of the contract in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, thrust the correctional facility in the spotlight. Picture: Screengrab

Committee chairperson, Kgomotso Anthea Ramolobeng applauded the fact that the takeovers are still on track and urged the DCS to do all in its power to ensure that it takes place on schedule.

While the takeover process is under way, the committee was made aware of several non-compliance incidents that were uncovered at the Mangaung Correctional Centre that led the DCS to invoke Section 112 of the Correctional Services Act on March 28, 2023.

In May 2023, DCS decided to issue Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts with a 90-day notice of termination due to multiple non-compliances with the concession contract.

According to the DCS, after the clause was invoked and a notice of termination of the concession contract was issued, Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts applied for an urgent court interdict to challenge the department’s decision. This action had an impact on the process of assuming management of the two correctional centres, pending the court outcomes on the cases.

The matter is not yet finalised and is still receiving legal attention. The DCS emphasised that the takeover will continue after the legal processes are finalised and or at the end of the contract, whichever comes first. Members warned that legal action could be taken to stall the process so that the contract runs its term.

The committee further expressed its concerns as some inmates still do not possess identity documents.

“We do not want another incident like Thabo Bester when we found out he does not have an ID,” Ramolobeng said.

The DCS informed the committee that some inmates indicated that they do not have the money to apply for an ID, using it as an excuse because they could be charged with additional crimes.

The committee stated it was closely monitoring the takeover plans and wants to be updated as the process comes along.

“The takeover of Mangaung is supposed to take place in June 2026 and, according to the contract, the department can start processes six months earlier. So, before that final takeover, the committee wants a report on the readiness to take over,” Ramolobeng said.

[email protected]

IOL