Malema confirms Ndlozi's active role in the EFF

EFF senior member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been confirmed as an active member of EFF. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya/Independent Newspapers

EFF leader Julius Malema has confirmed that Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has renewed his membership in the party, asserting that he is not going anywhere and no political party can claim him.

Malema was responding to reports that Ndlozi was on the way out to join other parties.

This also comes after reports alleging that Ndlozi was barred from attending the party’s elective conference in two weeks.

Malema told party members outside the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein, Johannesburg that they should not believe anything they hear about members if it was communicated by leadership.

“I hear people are talking about Dr. Ndlozi as a member of the EFF, he's a leader of the EFF and no organisation can claim him except for the EFF.

“So you must not listen to gossip from drunkards. You ask us about the EFF leaders and we will tell you that Ndlozi is an active EFF member. He renewed his membership, he is the EFF membership system of the EFF,” he said.

Malema said no one will divide the EFF because they were a solid unit.

His remarks follow the resignation of several EFF members who joined the MK Party, led by former President Jacob Zuma.

He urged the party members not to engage with MKP members in any way because they are on a mission to destroy the EFF.

He even encouraged them to defend the movement when attacked by the MKP members on social media.

“You must not give them any chance, go for them when they attack the EFF,” he said.

[email protected]

IOL Politics