Gayton McKenzie: ‘GNU parties on honeymoon while those outside are now divorcing, stealing each other’s wives and husbands’

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has assured the People’s Republic of China – South Africa’s biggest trading partner and key partner of Pretoria – that the Government of National Unity (GNU) will stand its five-year mandate.

McKenzie on Monday interacted with Ambassador of China to South Africa Wu Peng as the latter handed a mega donation of R2 million table tennis equipment donated by the General Administration of Sport of China, and the Chinese Table Tennis Association.

McKenzie, who also played a game of table tennis with the Chinese ambassador at the handover in the City of Tshwane, said South Africa will next year send some of its coaches to China to assist the Asian nation with its rugby development.

“Ambassador, you are challenging me in table tennis. I hate losing. I know my strength. I will not start with you because you are the best in the world. I will only accept your challenge if you accept my challenge for a game of rugby,” said McKenzie.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie enjoying a game of table tennis with Ambassador of China to South Africa, Wu Peng. Picture: Screengrab

McKenzie said he has been informed by Joe Carrim, president of South African Table Tennis Board that in addition to the equipment, China was also sending coaches to assist South Africa develop in table tennis – a popular sport in China. McKenzie said South Africa would reciprocate the act.

“As a promise, I will send coaches from South Africa. In the sevens rugby, we have the best sevens rugby coaches in the world. I will send them to the People’s Republic of China, just as you have sent table tennis coaches here. I am not a minister that just wants to get, I also want to give,” said McKenzie.

He said the R2 million donation of equipment from China cements the long-standing friendship between South Africa and the Asian economic powerhouse.

He said table tennis is one of the pinnacle sporting codes identified in South Africa, that will contribute to the hundreds of athletes who will head to the next Olympics in Los Angeles, United States.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie addressing a donation event at Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum in Tshwane. Picture: Supplied

Drifting into local politics, McKenzie assured the Chinese ambassador that the Government of National Unity (GNU) formed after the May 29 elections is having “a honeymoon” phase.

“As you know, we are under the Government of National Unity. I will not say it loudly, but it is the best thing that could have ever happened to my country. With the GNU, we have committed to continue the good relations with the People’s Republic of China,” said McKenzie.

He highlighted the State Visit to China led by President Cyril Ramaphosa in September, who was accompanied by ministers from the GNU.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Xi Jinping during a Welcome Ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in the People’s Republic of China in September. File Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

“They went with our best ministers and left the naughty ones behind – that is why I couldn’t go. But our country is a great country with great people. Sport, arts and culture will never be the same again. We are going to change sport because of the foresight of His Excellency Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa our President who has appointed a minister like me. It required great foresight and he possesses great foresight,” said McKenzie.

The minister told the gathering that before he was convinced by his friends to take up the sport, arts and culture portfolio, his sights were stuck on the home affairs department or police.

“They said you have to give us three (ministries you prefer) and I said home affairs, second is police and they said they needed the third one. So I called my friends and I said which one do you think I should choose. All my friends said sport, and I was like sport? I didn’t understand why.

“Only when I became the minister of sport I then understood why, that my friends are cheapskates. They wanted free tickets to all the games, now they use me. The president had foresight to know what is good and I can tell you I’m so happy as the minister of sport, arts and culture. I am needed here, I am going to serve here,” said McKenzie.

He insisted that under his guidance, sport, arts and culture in South Africa will never be the same.

McKenzie told the attendees at the prestigious gathering to avoid listening to naysayers who say the GNU is not going to last.

The minister also narrated how he had explained to his son about some parties which were adamant that the GNU is not going to last.

Ambassador of China to South Africa, Wu Peng with Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie at the donation ceremony in Tshwane. Picture: Supplied

“As we are speaking ambassador, they (the parties outside the GNU) are getting divorced, we are still on honeymoon at the GNU. So, the GNU is here to last for five years and I believe, common sense tells me, it will last for another five years. The ones that predicated we are going to divorce, they are now divorcing, not speaking to each other. They moved out of each other’s houses, they are stealing each other’s wives and husbands. It’s a mess down there, while the GNU is going forward,” said McKenzie.

The leader of the Patriotic Alliance told the gathering that he is “very excited” to be a Cabinet minister.

“They say McKenzie is excited to be a minister. They are lying, I am not excited, I am very excited to be a minister. How can I not be excited to serve the people of South Africa? I loved sport, arts and culture before I was a minister,” said McKenzie.

“Do not hesitate if you have more gifts, keep them coming, we will make sure that we send the rugby players (to China) because we are the best in rugby.”

IOL