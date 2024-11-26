‘Don’t push or else I’ll talk’: Malema warns Shivambu

EFF leader Julius Malema says he can’t trust those who knew Floyd Shivambu was leaving, but said nothing. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has threatened to spill the beans on his former deputy Floyd Shivambu, should he be pushed to the brink.

On Monday, Malema told journalists in Soweto that he did not hold any grudges against Shivambu, stating that he regarded him as a brother.

This is after Shivambu admitted that the top leadership of the EFF knew that he was leaving the party, apart from Malema.

Shivambu resigned from the EFF in August to join Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, stating the decision was the best he ever made.

In the briefing, Malema said he never initiated a fight with anyone, instead Shivambu and others planned to finish him off.

“I regarded him as my brother and if he doesn’t feel the same about me, it’s his problem. I did everything for him as a brother.

“If I must be challenged one day and be pushed, I will talk. Don’t push me,” he said.

With roots in the ANC Youth League, the two had a strong friendship for many years.

However, tensions rose when Shivambu announced his resignation without first informing Malema.

He said he did not see a need to inform Malema about his departure because it did not matter to him.

Shivambu revealed in a recent podcast interview that his relationship with his former boss was political, not a brotherhood one.

“This so-called brotherhood thing is not brotherhood. It borders on gangster relationships that we are together and we can’t call each other to order even if the person is wrong,” he said.

In another interview, Shivambu said Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the senior leader in the EFF, was his brother.

Shivambu was criticised for this and accused of being divisive.

This landed Ndlozi in hot water with the EFF, particularly Malema, for not telling him about Shivambu’s departure.

This also saw a meltdown on social media between Shivambu and Sinawo Thambo, the EFF Member of Parliament (MP).

Meanwhile, in the briefing, Malema said the door was open for those who wanted to leave the EFF because he cannot be with people he can’t trust.

