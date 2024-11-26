DA, ANC respond to mixed results in South Africa's 2024 second-quarter crime statistics

DA and ANC react to the varied outcomes in South Africa's 2024 second-quarter crime statistics. Picture: X

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC) have voiced their perspectives on South Africa's recently released second-quarter crime statistics for 2024.

These statistics, presented by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, reflect mixed progress in combating crime across the country, sparking both cautious optimism and calls for more decisive action.

Minister Mchunu highlighted notable reductions in key crime categories. Murder rates decreased by 5.8%, robberies by 8.8%, and sexual offences by 2.5%.

These improvements, he explained, are largely attributed to operations like Shanela, which have led to over 260,000 arrests and substantial seizures of illegal firearms and drugs.

Additionally, collaborations with metropolitan municipalities and private security actors have bolstered crime-fighting efforts.

However, Mchunu did not shy away from acknowledging persistent challenges, such as gaps in technology, strained SAPS resources, and the growing threat of organised crime.

The ANC welcomed the progress, but underscored the grim realities that crime continues to impose on social stability and economic growth.

In a statement, the party's national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri emphasised the importance of unity in addressing these challenges.

“The release of these statistics serves as both a transparent account of progress and a call to action for all South Africans.

“We must mobilise Community Policing Forums and civil society to strengthen our fight against brazen criminality,” she stated.

The ANC also reiterated the urgency of tackling illegal mining and the proliferation of unlicensed firearms while urging greater vigilance during the festive season to prevent crimes like mall robberies and housebreakings.

The DA, while acknowledging the reductions, cautioned against celebrating prematurely.

Shadow Minister of Police Ian Cameron pointed out that South Africa still has some of the highest crime rates globally, with violent crimes against women and children continuing to rise annually.

“We welcome the reductions, but the fight against crime is far from over. Sustainable progress requires modernising crime intelligence, expanding forensic capabilities, and overhauling SAPS leadership to restore public trust,” said Cameron.

He also called for devolved policing to competent provinces to better address localised criminal issues, particularly in high-crime regions.

One of the most alarming revelations from the statistics is the surge in crimes against women and children. Annual data shows an 8.6% increase in murders of women and a staggering 33.7% rise in attempted murders of children.

Both the ANC and DA agree that addressing gender-based violence must remain a top priority.

The release of the statistics coincides with the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, which both parties highlighted as an opportunity to renew commitment to protecting vulnerable groups.

The ANC also recognised the role of private security and civil society in combating crime, applauding the tireless service of police officers who put their lives on the line daily.

“The killing of police officers is an attack on our democratic state and must be met with the full might of the law,” Bhengu-Motsiri added.

IOL