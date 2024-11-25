Ndlozi being barred from elective conference is ‘shebeen gossip’ - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the media on Monday in Soweto ahead of the party’s elective conference in December. Picture: Antoine de Ras

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has dismissed claims that senior member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been barred from attending the December elective conference, calling it mere "shebeen gossip“.

Last week, reports emerged that Ndlozi was allegedly prohibited from attending the party’s National People’s Assembly (NPA) in December.

This also raised concerns about Ndlozi's position within the EFF.

It also led to EFF MP Sinawo Thambo lashing against Ndlozi, saying he was silent when the EFF's name was dragged in the mud because of him.

Addressing the media on Monday in Soweto, Malema said the EFF does not know anything about the rumours.

“I don't know what you want me to answer on Ndlozi because I never said anything about Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, so do not bring your shebeen gossip to me and want me to glorify some toilet discussion. I am not part of that.

“EFF has never said anything, if we have got anything to tell you, we will communicate it. So when you gossip at Kitcheners in Braamfontein, after gossiping you want us to be part of Kitcheners discussions. Don't involve us in any of those things. We don’t know what you are talking about,” he said.

In the briefing, Malema reiterated his position that anyone who wanted to leave the EFF was free to leave.

This comes after senior and normal members left the EFF to join former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

Noteworthy, was his former deputy Floyd Shivambu’s departure who he regarded as a brother rather than a comrade.

But Malema hit on those, including the EFF leadership, who knew that Shivambu was leaving the party for MKP, saying he can’t trust them now.

This is because Malema did not know about the move.

“I do not trust them and will never trust them. Because trust is earned when you show loyalty at the point where it’s most needed not when it’s a nice time, he said.

“You must show loyalty at the most tested moments …and people who are not loyal must never be trusted by anyone. They will kill you,” Malema said, making it clear that he will not work with people who were not loyal to the EFF.

