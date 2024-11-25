Malema rules out EFF ties with MK Party, cites leadership recruitment concerns

While EFF leader Julius Malema claims to have a "good" relationship with former President Jacob Zuma, he stated that the EFF would not form any ties with the MK Party due to its efforts to recruit EFF leaders, clarifying that collaboration would only occur in Parliament.

Malema stated that the EFF will continue to be part of the Progressive Caucus in Parliament to serve the nation.

He stated that he would only work with MKP because, among others, they are all calling for the expropriation of land without compensation.

“We are not leaving any Progressive Caucus, you know we are working so well with those comrades in MKP about issues of Parliament,” he said.

Malema addressed journalists in a media briefing on Monday in Soweto ahead of the EFF’s elective conference in December in Johannesburg. The conference will see the election of the new leadership of the party.

Malema said the party has “no relationship with MKP” and the relationship has worsened due to MKP recruiting leaders of the EFF.

During the briefing, Malema reiterated his statement that Zuma was corrupt to the core.

“Me and President Jacob Zuma are very good, the same way me and President [Cyril] Ramaphosa are very good but it doesn’t stop me saying he is corrupt because he is corrupt…

“Zuma is corrupt and it’s not me, the Public Protector found him to be wrong. He rejected that, and we took him to court, that is why he had to pay some monies back concerning Nkandla,” he said.

The EFF will be marching to the Constitutional Court on Tuesday in response to the handling of Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal.

The Constitutional Court will hear arguments from the EFF about Parliament's decision to forego an impeachment investigation into Ramaphosa due to the Phala Phala issue.

Malema said all parties were welcome to join the march, except the MKP and ANC.

“MKP won’t be part of our march, if they want to march they must go and organise their own,” he said.

IOL Politics