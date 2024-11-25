WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa and Phala Phala scandal take centre stage at ConCourt

Justice Leona Theron engages with EFF counsel, Kameel Premhid at the Constitutional Court hearing brought by the EFF and ATM to challenge parliament's decision not to hold an impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala controversy.

The Constitutional Court will hear arguments from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Tuesday about Parliament's decision to forego an impeachment investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa due to the Phala Phala issue.

In a case based on the president's accountability for suspected criminal conduct, the party is taking action against Ramaphosa, the National Assembly, and the African National Congress (ANC).

Ramaphosa should be held accountable for the circumstances surrounding the February 2020 break-in at his Phala Phala game farm, according to the EFF.

The National Assembly rejected the African Transformation Movement's (ATM) motion to remove the president from office in December 2022.

The House also rejected a report by the independent panel, which was chaired by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, that concluded Ramaphosa might have broken the Constitution and needed to be held accountable for his involvement in the Phala Phala episode.

Several investigations probing whether Ramaphosa committed crimes following the Phala Phala burglary have been conducted thus far, including ones by the Reserve Bank and the Public Protector.

The Ngcobo panel's conclusions, however, represent a significant exception because, in addition to being rejected by Parliament, Ramaphosa vigorously challenged the panel's report in the Constitutional Court.

Live link courtesy of SABC