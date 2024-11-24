Alfred Motsi leaves EFF to join MK Party

Alfred Motsi, a prominent member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has announced his resignation from the party to join the Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP).

Motsi, who was instrumental in the EFF’s founding and held key leadership positions, cited the party’s current trajectory as a decisive factor in his departure.

His exit from the EFF comes shortly after former national chairperson Dali Mpofu made a similar move, adding to a growing roster of high-profile resignations from the party.

This wave of departures includes other notable figures such as former deputy president Floyd Shivambu, ex-Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Mzwanele Manyi, founding member Fana Mokoena, and student command representative Kganki Mphahlele.

Their transitions signal a potential shift in political allegiances that may alter the dynamics of party politics in South Africa.

The former EFF provincial convener for North West, Motsi carved out a significant political path for himself since the EFF’s inception in 2013.

As the first premier candidate for the party in 2014, he led the organisation into the legislature, securing five seats during the national and provincial elections.

His tenure, however, took a turn as he expressed dissatisfaction with the current leadership and direction of the EFF.

“The EFF’s taken a wrong turn and now it’s dead. It’s that simple,” Motsi stated in an interview with City Press, adding that the party was struggling under the stewardship of provincial secretary Keobakile ‘Papiki’ Babuile.

Before joining the EFF, Motsi was the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Military Veterans’ Association provincial chairperson in North West.

Motsi's resignation was submitted two weeks ago.

