Water and Sanitation Minister lashes out at Gauteng municipalities for their failure to supply water

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina stated that the water supply challenges experienced across Gauteng are a result of municipalities' failure to adequately maintain water infrastructure.

Majodina, together with department officials and the Gauteng government briefed the media on the water supply challenges and interventions in Johannesburg on Monday.

The water woes worsen as the city is battling to supply adequate water to the people.

Some parts of Gauteng have been without water for some time now. This is due to power outages at pumping stations, which Joburg Water blames Eskom for.

During the briefing, Majodina stressed that urgent maintenance should be carried out to fix the leaking pipes and ageing water pumps in the city.

Embattled cities, Joburg and Tshwane have implemented water restrictions and further called on residents to use water sparingly to prevent water shortages.

Majodina lashed out at the provincial municipalities for failing to effectively deal with the crisis.

“What we are going through in Gauteng, and all 11 municipalities of Gauteng, is self-inflicted pain by municipalities, where they were unable to do the necessary things - that is to operate their reservoirs, water resources, as well as maintenance,” she said.

She added that the underlying cause of water supply disruption in Joburg was therefore at a peak demand for water exceeds the available supply.

She called out Joburg Water to adhere to a national plan presented to them to rectify their problems.

“The city must reduce the leaks in its water distribution system and complete its current project to complete more water reservoirs,” she said.

The City is currently building a reservoir in Brixton to help fight the water issues.

Majodina further highlighted that Vaal Dam had enough capacity to handle water supplies at least for now.

“I want to confirm that the Vaal dam is sitting at 33%, be that as may the water is enough. It is only when water is at 18% that we are going to release from other dams to fill up the Vaal dam,” she mentioned.

