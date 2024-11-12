To survive Zuma’s wrath, Malema must return to the ANC - ANCYL leader Collen Malatji

ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji has urged EFF leader Julius Malema to return to the ANC, suggesting his expulsion from the party was rather “reckless” and “harsh”.

But Malatji said they would be happy to have him back because he was made by the ANC. “He is the product of the Youth League, Cosas even how he walks, speaks, is ANC politics,” he said.

“I think that decision was too harsh, we should found a better way. He went out of his way misled by Floyd [Shivambu] who never loved the ANC. They went and formed a political party that now Floyd has left because of the snake that ate him,” he said.

Malatji made the remarks during an interview with MDN TV on Monday.

This is as the EFF is battling resignation, internal conflicts for positions as well as factions in the party.

Recently, high-ranking EFF members have ditched the party to join the MK Party led by former president, Jacob Zuma.

This included Floyd Shivambu, advocate Dali Mpofu, Busisiwe Mkhwebane as well as Jimmy Manyi.

Their reasons were that the MK Party was the answer to black people’s ongoing struggles.

However, the young lion said EFF members switching to the MK Party was Zuma’s hit back at Malema for removing him from office as president.

Zuma resigned in 2018 after intense pressure from the ANC. He was accused of corruption and receiving funds from the Gupta family.

The EFF was the number one party led by Malema pushing for Zuma’s impeachment.

So Malatji suggested that Malema misjudged Zuma’s forgiveness of his expulsion and it was a mistake.

He maintained that Malema must return to the ANC to survive Zuma’s venomous revenge. He said was a “snake” who would eat the EFF bit by bit.

“Zuma is not a forgiving person, he is going to destroy him because he is doing everything in his power to destroy him because is settling scores.

“He is to blame because he brought a snake into his home. Now the snake is eating all these kids (EFF members). He must take responsibility for bringing a snake into his home, it’s him who went and collected the snake.

“If it’s biting him, we wish him all the best but he wants the poison to kill the snake, he must come to us, and we will give him the poison to kill the snake. But he is to blame for what is happening,” he said.

The EFF is currently preparing for its elective conference next month.

