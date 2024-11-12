Thuli Madonsela pushes back against Mbalula's call for spaza shop shutdown, sparking debate on health and economy

Thuli Madonsela’s opposition to Fikile Mbalula’s call for a mass shutdown and re-registration of spaza shops has sparked a nationwide debate on balancing public health concerns with the economic well-being of township communities. Picture supplied/X File picture: Matthews Baloyi

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s recent opposition to calls for a mass shutdown and re-registration of spaza shops has ignited widespread debate on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Her perspective, which emphasises potential economic impacts, contrasts sharply with recent public concerns over health and safety following the deaths of several children allegedly linked to snacks purchased from local spaza shops.

The issue escalated after ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula called for the immediate closure of all spaza shops, with a fresh registration process to verify ownership and compliance.

Mbalula suggested deporting owners who cannot provide proper documentation.

His remarks came in response to recent cases of children in Gauteng falling seriously ill, with few number of deaths from consuming products bought at spaza shops.

For many, these incidents highlighted both health and regulatory concerns in the informal retail sector.

However, Madonsela took to X to voice her concerns over the proposed crackdown, warning of unintended economic consequences.

“The closure will mean customers shift to big business, and by the time the spazas reopen, new customer habits would have set in as happened with COVID-19,” she tweeted.

Madonsela argued that a sweeping shutdown could ultimately drive more money to big businesses while economically side-lining township communities—a phenomenon she observed during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

She further emphasised, “Such would exacerbate poverty and inequality and redirect township financial flows to big capital as was the unintended consequence of COVID-19 regulations.”

Thuli Madonsela’s tweet opposing a blanket shutdown of spaza shops fuels a heated debate on economic impacts and health concerns in South African communities. Picture/X

Madonsela advocated instead for a balanced approach, supporting targeted inspections and closures of spaza shops selling counterfeit or harmful goods.

“What would be ill-advised (as it would exacerbate poverty, hunger, and inequality) is an arbitrary closure of all spaza shops followed by re-registration and reopening,” she stated.

She added that such an action would not only constitute “an administrative law violation as an act of unjust administrative action,” but also negatively impact township economies.

Madonsela suggested that any policy decisions should undergo a thorough “anticipatory impact assessment on poverty and equality using a tool called [Anticipatory Impact Assessment],” to ensure that the consequences of such policies are fully understood before implementation.

I support the inspection of Spaza shops and closing down delinquent ones that are selling fake and contaminated goods. What would be ill advised(as it would exacerbate poverty, hunger and inequality) is an arbitrary closure of all spaza shops followed by re-registration and… — Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) November 8, 2024

Her position quickly drew intense criticism on X, where many felt she was disconnected from the immediate community concerns.

One user, @DollyBy2, questioned Madonsela’s proximity to the issue, tweeting, “I think you're tweeting from your office or home, not physically from where those spaza shops are located. What are those spaza shops adding to the South African economy?”

DollyBy2 pointed to alleged issues such as unregistered businesses, a lack of VAT contributions, and unregulated products, which, they argued, could be endangering consumers.

I think you're tweeting from your office or home not physically from where those spaza shops located, what are those spaza shops adding to South African economy? All those spaza shops none has registered bank account and VAT because owners are not registered here! Where are they… — Dolby wa Moroka(Double Doli) (@DollyBy2) November 8, 2024

Another user, @LedwabaRonald, accused Madonsela of “speaking from a point of privilege,” suggesting that her stance lacked empathy for parents grieving their lost children or nursing those who fell ill.

“What poverty and inequality are you referring to exactly?” he asked, highlighting the gap between Madonsela’s long-term economic focus and the immediate crisis facing township families.

I now understand when they say someone speaks from a point of privilege. It's not you burying a child tomorrow, and it's not you nursing a sick child at home. Hence,it's easy to write paragraphs that don't make sense. What poverty and inequality are you exactly referring to? — Ronald Mahlatse Ledwaba (@LedwabaRonald) November 8, 2024

The debate on X also touched on broader socio-economic dynamics, with some users questioning whether foreign-owned spaza shops significantly benefit local economies.

Critics argued that such businesses may not reinvest in local communities or contribute to the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Another user raised concerns about potential health risks associated with products sold in spaza shops, which could place additional strain on public health systems.

Madonsela’s comments underscore a complex balancing act: while she argues for a targeted, economically mindful approach, public sentiment seems split between addressing urgent health concerns and preserving the economic fabric of township communities.

The controversy highlights deep-rooted issues surrounding informal trading in South Africa, particularly in underserved areas where spaza shops play a crucial role in daily life but also face scrutiny over regulatory and safety concerns.

IOL Politics