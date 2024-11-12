Soweto Business Forum ‘excited and very happy’ after Gauteng suspends vendors’ trading at schools

The Soweto Business Forum said it is happy with the decision to suspend hawkers trading at schools across Gauteng in the aftermath of food borne diseases and deaths. File Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/Independent Media

Schools in Gauteng have implemented the provincial directive suspending the sale of food items by vendors, a decision which has sparked contrasting reactions across the province.

While lobby group AfriForum described the move as “far too drastic”, on the other hand, the Soweto Business Forum has welcomed the provincial directive.

The Soweto Business Forum said it was “very much excited by the decision” made by the provincial government in the wake of food borne illness and deaths.

“Oh yes, we are very much excited with that decision. We are very much happy because this is what we have been crying and praying for, that there has to be something that our government does,” deputy president of the Soweto Business Forum, Palesa Kambule said in an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

“The reason our children are dying, and if the Gauteng government is going to take a step on that, making sure that there is compliance in tuck shops then we welcome that decision with open arms.”

Kambule said despite the high unemployment rate bedevilling South Africa, that does not justify people selling food with being adequately registered.

“You cannot sell food, especially to children, without proper, proper compliance and expect that just because there is a high rate of unemployment in the township that is something that can be the defence. No. We are losing children here, we are losing lives. It is not only children but even us as adults,” she said.

“We are talking of food here. We are not talking of tyres. We are talking of food.”

Some of the informal traders have expressed desperation, lamenting that they will struggle to pay rentals and feed their families after the suspension of selling food was implemented on Monday.

However, the Soweto Business Forum said food cannot be sold by people who are not registered.

“It doesn’t matter who is selling. What matters is that people must follow compliance. You cannot sell food without any kind of certification,” she said.

On Monday, IOL reported that Alana Bailey, AfriForum’s head of cultural affairs, said while the lobby group is “seriously” concerned about the recent spate of food poisoning cases that have affected learners, the suspension of vendors businesses was heavy-handed.

“AfriForum is also concerned about directives by provincial education departments that prohibit the sale of food on school premises. The Gauteng Department of Education is the most recent institution to issue such a directive,” she said.

Bailey said AfriForum agrees that steps to prevent more cases and deaths are essential but the group is of the opinion that this ban is “far too drastic”.

She said the the directive will affect learners negatively, or even expose them to greater danger.

“For some children, authorised tuck shops on school premises are the only option for getting a lunch. These vendors also cater for school functions. In addition, some even provide food for privately funded schemes that support indigent children. Furthermore, sales provide an opportunity to get additional funding for schools.

“By banning the sale of food by approved vendors who meet the necessary registration and health requirements, learners are now forced to buy food or snacks from unapproved vendors outside school premises, which exposes them to greater risks, instead of protecting them,” she said.

In a letter, AfriForum has requested the Gauteng Department of Education to allow authorised sellers who can prove that they meet all requirements and comply with health regulations to resume the sale of food at schools.

“Furthermore, the department has been asked to liaise urgently with all relevant municipalities and the Department of Health to ensure that health inspectors visit vendors in the vicinity of schools, to establish whether they meet all necessary requirements,” said Bailey.

“Similar directives from education authorities in other provinces will also be followed up by AfriForum.”

