Police monitor mine exits as over a thousand illegal miners remain underground in North West

Approximately 4,500 illegal miners are underground at a mine in the North West as Operation Vala Umngodi intensifies.

Law enforcement agencies are reportedly at exit points at mines to process them as illegal miners are underground in Orkney.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and South African Police Service (SAPS) have cut off access to food, water, and other necessities as part of their increased efforts to stop illegal mining, compelling miners to come to the surface.

Since the start of the operation, a total of 1,004 illegal miners have surfaced from underground tunnels in the North West.

There are still an estimated 4,500 miners believed to be trapped underground.

eNCA reports show that many of those still underground are in declining condition, weak, and unwell, and are frantically looking for food and water.

They are currently negotiating a safe underground escape with the authorities.

With Operation Vala Umgodi being a major step up in the fight against illegal mining, authorities are keeping a careful eye on the situation. Illegal mining has grown to be a serious and pervasive issue in South Africa.

In addition to breaking up illegal mining syndicates, this effort seeks to stabilise communities affected by increased crime, unstable economies, and environmental harm brought on by these unlawful activities.

As the miners' health hazards continue to rise, the situation is becoming more urgent. In order to restrict all possible exits and stop the miners' access to logistical support, SAPS and SANDF are keeping a close eye on known tunnel sites.

Concern over the humanitarian situation developing beneath and the wider social and economic effects of illicit mining in the area is growing among local authorities and community people.

