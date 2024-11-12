Gauteng public schools owe close to R300 million to municipalities, DA demands accountability

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng is demanding action from Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane (pictured) after he revealed that public schools owe close to R300 million to municipalities. File Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has voiced concerns over the revelations by Gauteng MEC of Education Matome Chiloane that public schools owe over R262 million to municipalities, which it said is affecting municipalities in providing services to residents.

Chiloane revealed that in a written reply to a question posed by the DA’s member of the Provincial Legislature and education spokesperson in the province, Michael Waters.

Waters asked whether public schools in Gauteng owe money to their respective municipalities and demanded to know how much is owed, as well as the duration of the outstanding amount owed by the schools.

In response, Chiloane explained public schools in Gauteng are classified into two categories, Section 21 and non-section 21 schools.

He said the department is responsible for the payment of services consumed by the non-section 21 schools, while the payment for section 21 schools' consumption is the responsibility of the school governing body (SGB).

“The non-section 21 schools owe the September debt and will be settled during the month of October 2024. Section 21 schools pay on a monthly basis,” Chiloane said.

Chiloane that the department is responsible for 1,332 non-section 21 schools, which collectively owe over R69 million.

“Section 21 schools owe R192,900,245,20 and of the debt owed by section 21 schools, 269 schools are in arrears, while the other schools debt are current,” he said.

Chiloane said the overdue debt of the 269 schools ranges from 30 to 120 days.

Meanwhile, in response to the revelations by Chiloane, Waters expressed concern that municipalities across the province were struggling to render services to residents due to the high unpaid debt owed by public schools.

Waters said the DA is concerned that the department has allowed schools under its watch to rake up huge deficits, particularly given the financial crisis most municipalities are facing.

“Furthermore, it is worrying how schools can amass such debt,” he said.

He said the high unpaid debt suggests inadequate monitoring by the department and poor financial management within public schools.

Waters said the party plans to submit follow-up questions to Chiloane to find out how the department plans to address what it described as an “alarming situation” that is further weakening municipalities.

”The DA will continue to advocate for all users of municipal services, including schools, to pay for them,” said Waters.

IOL Politics