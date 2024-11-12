EFF condemns Solly Malatsi’s withdrawal of the SABC Bill, accuses Minister of serving white-owned media

Minister Solly Malatsi’s decision to pull the SABC Bill sparks outrage, with the EFF calling it a political maneuver. Picture: Solly Malatsi/X

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned the decision by Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, to withdraw the controversial SABC Bill.

The bill, which was introduced by former Minister Mondli Gungubele in October 2023, aimed to streamline the governance of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and establish a sustainable funding model to ensure the public broadcaster’s long-term viability.

According to the EFF, Malatsi’s decision to withdraw the bill is not only alarming, but demonstrates a disregard for parliamentary processes.

The bill had been part of a wider effort to reform the SABC and secure its future as a key public service broadcaster, particularly in the face of significant financial challenges.

However, after extensive stakeholder consultation and public hearings, Malatsi informed National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza of his intention to pull the bill from Parliament, claiming that it "did not serve the long-term interest of the SABC or the South African public“.

EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys called the move "disturbing" and accused Malatsi of undermining the portfolio committee that was scheduled to receive a briefing from him on November 19, regarding the bill.

"It is quite disturbing, but not surprising, that in his haste to withdraw the bill, Malatsi has not even formally notified the portfolio committee that he is constitutionally obliged to account to.

‘’He was supposed to brief the committee on the responses from the oral hearings, and now members have to find out about the withdrawal of the bill from the media," Mathys said.

"Malatsi is basically showing the portfolio committee the middle finger by disregarding parliamentary processes."

The EFF believes that the withdrawal of the SABC Bill is not a matter of exercising executive authority, but a political manoeuvre designed to appease "white monopoly capital“.

The party contends that Malatsi’s decision is part of a broader attempt to frustrate ongoing reform efforts at the SABC, which has been struggling financially for years.

"Malatsi's ill-advised decision is an attempt to derail processes that are critical to getting the SABC on the right path as a public broadcaster. His actions are a clear attempt to undermine the broadcaster’s mandate to serve the people of South Africa," Mathys added.

The EFF further accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of working to weaken the SABC, thereby strengthening the dominance of private media companies.

"The DA is actively working to undermine the SABC, deliberately preventing it from reaching its full potential. Their goal is to redirect advertising revenue away from the public broadcaster and strengthen the hold of private broadcasters like eNCA, controlled by eMedia, a subsidiary of Remgro, chaired by Johann Rupert," Mathys said.

"This move will consolidate power in the hands of white-owned media giants, reinforcing the monopolistic grip of a few elite players in the media landscape."

The EFF's criticism follows a wider pattern of what it perceives as systemic undermining by DA ministers.

Mathys pointed to a previous incident involving the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, who was reportedly advised by the DA to boycott the signing of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill into law.

"This reckless behaviour and bulldozing of processes by DA ministers reflect a discord within the so-called 'Government of National Unity' and points to an implosion within this neo-liberal arrangement," Mathys said.

