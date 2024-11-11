‘These are adults with rich political history’: Floyd Shivambu insists he did not lure Dali Mpofu, Busisiwe Mkhwebane to MK Party

Newly-minted secretary general of the uMkhontho we Sizwe party, Floyd Shivambu said he had no role in the high-profile recent resignations from the Economic Freedom Fighters, where some party bigwigs seemingly followed him to the Jacob Zuma led political party.

IOL reported on Sunday that Shivambu has been named the uMkhonto weSizwe party's new secretary general.

Shivambu, who joined the party around three months ago, has now taken over from Dr Sifiso Maseko, who left the party role to resume his work in the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH).

Shivambu told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that the resignations that have rocked the EFF after his departure were not spearheaded by him.

Secretary general of MK party, Floyd Shivambu. File Picture: Timothy Bernard/ Independent Newspapers

“I do not think it would be correct that I am the one who brought them. They joined uMkhonto we Sizwe by themselves out of their own political consciousness, out of their own appreciation that they believe uMkhonto weSizwe will play an important role and that they would make the necessary contribution. It is not my individual achievement. These are adults, people with huge political history. I mean, advocate (Dali) Mpofu for instance next year will be 50 years as an activist.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File Picture

“Mzwanele Manyi has played several roles. He was director general at some stage in his life, has been a member of Parliament, he was the chairperson of the Black Management Forum. Advocate Mkhwebane is an accomplished individual, a fighter for justice who has been an advocate, she has been a very excellent public protector. To claim that I brought them is wrong … out of their own political consciousness they joined uMkhonto weSizwe and we appreciate the contribution that they are making in the organisatinon.”

As the party consolidates its position in South African politics, Shivambu said the president of uMkhonto weSizwe, Jacob Zuma saw it fit that he should occupy the influential position of secretary general of the party.

Advocate Dali Mpofu SC. File Picture

Last week, IOL reported that following his resignation from the EFF, advocate Dali Mpofu revealed his significant role in the formation of the uMkhonto weSizwe party alongside Zuma.

In an interview with the SABC, Mpofu disclosed that the plan had been in development for over a year, stating: “Absolutely, for a few months, there was a time where it was just me and former president Zuma who knew about this.”

The uMkhonto weSizwe party was officially launched by Zuma in December 2023 in Soweto after being registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in September.

IOL