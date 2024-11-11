Parliament’s lowest-paid workers to receive 100 percent salary increase over three years

South Africa’s Parliament is set to double the salaries of its lowest-paid workers over the next three years. Picture: Pixabay/Steve Buissinne

South Africa’s Parliament is set to double the salaries of its lowest-paid workers over the next three years, marking a significant increase in income for the full-time staff, made up of cleaners, waiters and cooks.

This salary increase will see the workers move from earning R170,000 to R340,000 by 2026, surpassing the typical salaries of entry-level teachers and police officers in South Africa.

This increase comes after negotiations between Parliament and National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu).

Until six years ago, these low-category workers were outsourced by Parliament on a contractual basis. This changed when Parliament did not renew service providers’ contracts in 2018 and the staff were absorbed as permanent employees with a monthly salary of R14,166.

Now, with the upcoming salary adjustments, these employees can expect to earn approximately R28,333 per month by March 2026.

According to Sunday Times, salaries will be increased gradually over time, starting with a 10% raise which will take effect next month, followed by a 40% increase in April 2024 and a final 50% boost in 2026.

Moloto Mothapo, Parliament’s spokesperson and division manager, has framed this adjustment as a move to rectify past inequities, explaining that there had been a long-standing significant difference between past contracted workers who became full-time staff and those who were already permanent employees.

Nehawu representative Sthembiso Tembe hailed the move as a long-awaited victory, explaining that this adjustment will significantly improve living standards for these workers and their families.

IOL