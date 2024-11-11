‘He is my brother’: Shivambu opens up about 20 year brotherhood with Ndlozi despite political differences

Floyd Shivambu describes Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as his brother, highlighting their deep, long-standing relationship that goes beyond political differences. File Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers

Floyd Shivambu, the newly appointed secretary-general of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), has opened up about his deep, personal bond with former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) colleague Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

In an interview with SABC, Shivambu described their relationship as a brotherhood that has endured for over 20 years, transcending political differences.

"He is my brother, in the true sense of the word," Shivambu said.

"Our relationship is not just political; it’s built on more than two decades of trust and camaraderie. We may disagree on some issues, but we are aligned on the bigger picture."

Shivambu acknowledged that while he and Ndlozi share many ideological views, their political approaches can differ.

One such instance occurred during the campaigning for the 2024 general elections, when both the EFF and MKP agreed not to attack leaders or engage in negative political rhetoric. However, Ndlozi took the opportunity to publicly criticise former president Jacob Zuma, stating that his actions as head of state fell short of expectations.

"This is part of Ndlozi’s independent political views, and we respect that," Shivambu explained.

"But I won’t claim ownership of his ideological direction. We may disagree on some technical aspects, but in terms of the broader goal, we are aligned."

Despite occasional differences, Shivambu’s main priority remains the strengthening of South Africa through his work with MKP, not recruiting leaders from other political parties.

When asked whether he had tried to recruit Ndlozi into MKP, Shivambu responded firmly: "I am not in the business of recruiting leaders from other parties. Our focus is on the people. We are working to build MKP and strengthen its presence across the country."

Shivambu made it clear that MKP is not looking to offer leadership positions as a way to attract political figures from other organisations.

"If leaders from different political parties want to join us, we will welcome them. But we are not in the business of poaching leaders. We are focused on consolidating the structures of MKP to ensure it has a national footprint," he said.

