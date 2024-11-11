‘Far too drastic’: AfriForum takes on Gauteng Education Department over ban on vendors at schools

Lobby group AfriForum has written to the Gauteng Department of Education, challenging the ban on vendors selling food at schools. File Picture: THOMAS HOLDER

As schools across Gauteng on Monday implemented the provincial directive suspending the sale of food items by vendors, lobby group AfriForum said the move is “far too drastic”.

According to Alana Bailey, AfriForum’s head of cultural affairs, the lobby group is “seriously” concerned about the recent spate of food poisoning cases that have affected learners, and the group expressed its condolences to all who have lost family members.

“At the same time, AfriForum is also concerned about directives by provincial education departments that prohibit the sale of food on school premises. The Gauteng Department of Education is the most recent institution to issue such a directive.”

Bailey said AfriForum agrees that steps to prevent more cases and deaths are essential but the group is of the opinion that this ban is “far too drastic”.

She said the the directive will affect learners negatively, or even expose them to greater danger.

“For some children, authorised tuck shops on school premises are the only option for getting a lunch. These vendors also cater for school functions. In addition, some even provide food for privately funded schemes that support indigent children. Furthermore, sales provide an opportunity to get additional funding for schools.

“By banning the sale of food by approved vendors who meet the necessary registration and health requirements, learners are now forced to buy food or snacks from unapproved vendors outside school premises, which exposes them to greater risks, instead of protecting them,” she said.

In a letter, AfriForum has requested the Gauteng Department of Education to allow authorised sellers who can prove that they meet all requirements and comply with health regulations to resume the sale of food at schools.

“Furthermore, the department has been asked to liaise urgently with all relevant municipalities and the Department of Health to ensure that health inspectors visit vendors in the vicinity of schools, to establish whether they meet all necessary requirements,” said Bailey.

“Similar directives from education authorities in other provinces will also be followed up by AfriForum.”

Earlier on Monday, IOL reported that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has outlined his wide intervention to regulate the mushrooming of spaza shops in the township, which have been accused to be the sources of the food-borne diseases and deaths.

In one of the latest incidents, among many, The Star reported last week that residents of Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, are demanding the closure of spaza shops operated by migrants following the tragic death of 11-year-old Lesedi Mulaudi.

On Sunday, Lesufi met with members of executive council, executive mayors, members of mayoral councils (MMCs), speakers, chief whips, heads of department as well as municipal managers to discuss the provincial approach on the implementation of by-laws and regulations for operation of spaza shops in the province.

“We all agreed that addressing these issues requires a comprehensive approach involving stricter regulations, better enforcement of existing laws, and increased public awareness about the potential dangers associated with purchasing from unregulated spaza shops and informal traders,” said Lesufi.

On Monday, the premier clarified during an interview on Newzroom Afrika that anyone who is in South Africa legally is allowed in law to open and operate a spaza shop. Lesufi was asked on the criteria of granting spaza shop licences, and he said under the current laws “whoever that is here” can get a licence, as long as they are in South Africa legally.

“Whoever that is here, legally and who has the capacity to run it (including foreign nationals) if they are here legally,” the premier clarified.

“Remember, if you are here for a specific purpose, for example as a refugee, there are many things you can’t do. That is the reason why we believe we need to intervene there. If you are here with full citizenship, there are things that you can do and there are things that you cannot do – for example you cannot participate in some of the activities of voting or being a representative in Parliament. It is the segmentation that we really need to strengthen. These by-laws assist us with that.”

