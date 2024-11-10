Morero fires corruption-accused Kabelo Gwamanda, replaces him with PA’s Tebogo Nkonkou

Al-Jamah’s Kabelo Gwamanda has been fired as MMC for Community Development. Picture: Itumeleng English/Independent Media

Kabelo Gwamanda, the former mayor of Johannesburg, was fired from his role as MMC for Community Development after being accused of participating in a fraudulent funeral insurance scheme.

Mayor Dada Morero booted out Gwamanda after placing him on suspension while an internal investigation was conducted.

His expulsion is with immediate effect.

Last month, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court granted Gwamanda bail in relation to a fraud case.

In a statement, Morero said Gwamanda’s removal from office was to ensure that the City’s service delivery remained uninterrupted.

Several political groups have demanded his termination, notably Gauteng's Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU).

He has come under fire for allegedly not carrying out his duties and keeping his word.

In light of this change, Morero has appointed Tebogo Nkonkou as the new MMC for Community Development, effective immediately.

Nkonkou is a councillor from the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

“The Executive Mayor expressed confidence that Nkonkou will lead the department with the dedication and commitment to further improve the lives of the City’s residents.

“The City of Johannesburg remains steadfast and committed to ensuring continued delivery of quality services to the people through the eyes of residents of Johannesburg,” the statement read.

Gwamanda succeeded his colleague from Al Jama-ah councillor Thapelo Amad as mayor of Johannesburg from May 2023 until August 2024.

In response to increasing public and ANC pressure over the city's declining state, he resigned on August 13, 2024.

