Jacob Zuma appoints Floyd Shivambu as MK Party secretary-general

Floyd Shivambu has been named the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's new secretary-general (SG).

Joining the party about three months ago, Shivambu takes over for Dr Sifiso Maseko, who left the role earlier this week to resume his work in the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH).

Following the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report's findings, Maseko and eight other government officials were suspended in 2022.

He was on suspension with full pay.

Maseko was relieved from his position but will retain his responsibilities as a member of the National High Command, which is the highest decision-making body in the MKP.

In a statement, MKP announced that its leader President Jacob Zuma appointed Shivambu to the position effective immediately.

He will assume all the functions and tasks of the secretary-general as prescribed by the Constitution of the MKP.

Shivambu served as MKP’s National Organiser after resigning from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as the deputy president.

“The President and National Officials will in line with the Constitution of the organisation announce the necessary changes about the vacant role of the National Organiser.

“The President expresses full confidence in Secretary General Niko Floyd Shivambu and the entire leadership of uMkhonto weSizwe Party,” the statement read.

Zuma further commended Maseko for handling the office with integrity and honesty and playing an active role in MKP.

