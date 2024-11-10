‘It’s an honour’: Floyd Shivambu humbled by Jacob Zuma’s confidence in appointing him MK Party secretary-general

Newly appointed secretary-general of the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party, Floyd Shivambu has expressed his sentiments following his promotion in the party.

On Sunday, MK Party leader, Jacob Zuma, announced Shivambu's climb up the party ladder to the coveted role, left vacant following the resignation of Dr Sifiso Maseko.

IOL previously reported that Maseko remains a member of the MK Party however, he will continue to work for the Gauteng Department of Health.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Shivambu said he was honoured to have been given the role.

"It is a great honour and brings a deep sense of humility to be shown and given utmost confidence by President Jacob Zuma to play an important role of secretary general of the MK Party, which is the official opposition in South Africa's Parliament, largest political part in the province of KwaZulu-Natal and represented in seven of South Africa's nine Provincial Legislatures.

"We will serve the organisation, the people of South Africa, the entire African continent, Africans in the diaspora and the progressive world with utmost diligence, discipline, honesty, hard work and respect. In line with the Constitution of the MK Party, we will relate with everyone with utmost honesty and respect irrespective of their social status, religious beliefs, race, gender, age, and political affiliation.

“We will always act within the collective mandate, and will democratically and organically relate with all members and structures of the MK Party, the people of South Africa, Traditional and Religious Leaders, Political Party leaders, youth, students and all other people," he said.

Shivambu, who left the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) earlier this year said he was aware that among his many tasks and responsibilities is the responsibility and obligation to unite all the anti-colonial, anti- imperialist and anti-racist progressive forces in South Africa to fight for total political, economic, social, spatial, cultural and knowledge/ideological freedom and emancipation.

"We are also fully aware that there is a lot of work ahead of us and that we should collectively lead the process of establish the MK Party as a dependable fighting weapon in the hands of our people," he said.

Acknowledging the man who sat in the seat before him, Shivambu conveyed his gratitude to Dr Maseko.

He added that Dr Maseko played an important role in the organisation.

"We wish him well in his responsibility. We appreciate that he will continue to serve in the National High Command alongside the other capable commanders of the organisation," he said.

Shivambu went on to reiterate the party's call for the unification of all progressive forces to advance the cause of total liberation and emancipation of people.

"We cannot stand back and fold our arms when vestiges of colonialism and apartheid continue to systematically and systemically manifest themselves in our daily lived experiences. We are looking forward to the massive qualitative and quantifiable growth that the organisation is undergoing, and we will have adequate collective capacity to manage and guide all its members and leadership.

"We commit to President Jacob Zuma, leadership of uMkhonto weSizwe, the entire membership and the people of South Africa that we will build a formidable organisation which has the capacity to win elections outrightly and is able to provide responsive and responsible government. The understanding of the role of Secretary General is that we are going to the ground to interact with our people and not be locked in air-conditioned offices. We will never disappoint and victory is certain," he said.

