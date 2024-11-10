DA welcomes Gwamanda’s expulsion; cautions against PA’s Tebogo Nkonkou conduct

While the DA has expressed approval of the removal of Al-Jama-ah councillor Kabelo Gwamanda from the executive council, the party has criticised his replacement, accusing the Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Tebogo Nkonkou of uttering racist comments.

PA councillor Tebogo Nkonkou is the new MMC for Community Development who will take over from the expelled Gwamanda.

Joburg Dada Morero relieved Gwamanda from all his official duties following accusations over a funeral policy scam.

Gwamanda was accused of deceiving vulnerable residents of Soweto into enrolling in a funeral insurance program that required them to pay monthly premiums.

He led the company from 2011 until his departure, which occurred as policyholders began to file claims under the program.

However, the DA said the move did not close the chapter, stating that they wanted a full investigation of his tenure as mayor.

“We can only imagine the damage caused by this individual both during his time as MMC for Community Development and during his short stint as mayor,” the DA said.

The investigation included all the agreements and Memorandums of Understandings (MOU) signed by Gwamanda during his time as Mayor and also as MMC for Community Development.

The DA further demanded an investigation into the signatures received by Gwamanda and Morero regarding the renaming of Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive.

“It is evident that they cannot be trusted,” the DA added.

Furthermore, the DA urged Nkoukou to ensure that the forensic audit into the signatures delivered to the mayor and former MMC in support of renaming Sandton Drive was done and the report was made public.

IOL Politics