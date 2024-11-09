Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya takes immediate action to address water shortages

Executive Mayor of Tshwane Nasiphi Moya speaks to the media at Tshwane House in Pretoria.Picture: Oupa Mopkoena / Independent Newspapers

City of Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya has deployed water tankers to address the severe water shortages affecting multiple communities across the region.

These shortages have pushed several reservoirs to critical levels, causing significant hardship for many residents.

The current shortage results from supply disruptions at Rand Water.

Although they were hard at work to resolve the issues, some parts of Tshwane are still without water.

The City of Johannesburg is also experiencing water challenges after several water pumping stations were hit by power failures.

Residents also rely heavily on roaming water tankers as the matter is being attended to.

In a statement, Moya stated that she reached out to the Chairperson of Rand Water to stress the urgency of this crisis and the immediate need for a resolution.

Moya mentioned that she escalated the matter through inter-governmental channels and engaged both the provincial government and the Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina.

This led to Majodina convening a meeting with Rand Water to address the crisis comprehensively.

“We are deeply sensitive to the profound impact these water shortages are having on the residents of Tshwane. Addressing this crisis is our top priority, and we are utilising all available resources and avenues to resolve it as swiftly as possible,” Moya said.

The mayor assured residents that Regional MMCs were collaborating closely with local councillors to ensure that water supply through tankers was maintained.

“We extend our sincerest apologies for the distress this situation has caused. Water is life, and ensuring a reliable supply to our residents is a fundamental duty of the City's leadership, both political and administrative,” she apologised to the residents.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Water has promised to work swiftly to restore water supplies to the affected areas.

