Jabulani Khumalo hits back at Dali Mpofu’s MK Party origins claims, says Floyd Shivambu should have stayed at EFF

Expelled uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party founder Jabulani Khumalo has bluntly called advocate Dali Mpofu a “liar” and a “party hijacker” who is trying to rewrite the origins of the MK Party.

In an interview with BizNews, Khumalo refuted Mpofu’s claims that he was part and parcel of the formation of the MK Party.

This comes after Mpofu revealed on Thursday that he and former President and now leader of MKP Jacob Zuma had planned the MK Party from 2022.

“Maybe he is talking about the formation of uMkhonto weSizwe veterans, maybe he was a part of that but not this one. The MK Party was formed by myself and other six comrades who I was consulting with when we wanted to start the registration of the party,” he said.

Khumalo said Mpofu only came in after they had several meetings. Mpofu was introduced by Zuma, he said.

When asked about his relationship with Zuma after losing the party to him, Khumalo said Zuma was bitter to him.

He spoke about how Zuma's actions were driven by bitterness and anger, particularly towards President Cyril Ramaphosa, leading to what he described as a series of mistakes.

“Zuma is always bitter and he said he will die bitter and angry… When you are angry you don’t think right, you don’t think straight… He will never sort out the problems of South Africa.

“We thought that he would do better for this country but he will never do that because he is angry,” he said.

Khumalo wished to know more about where Zuma’s “anger” came from.

When the MK Party was launched in December 2023, Zuma stated that he would never vote for the ANC that was led by Ramaphosa.

“I cannot and will not campaign for the ANC of Ramaphosa. My conscience will not allow me to lie to the people of South Africa and pretend that the ANC of Ramaphosa was the one of [late former ANC leaders Albert] Luthuli, [Oliver] Tambo, and [Nelson] Mandela,” Zuma said.

Commenting on Floyd Shivambu’s resignation from EFF to join MKP, Khumalo pitied Shivambu, saying he should have stayed in the EFF and grow it.

"He should have stayed with [Julius] Malema; they could have been able to raise or grow their party. They are trying to finish the EFF,” he said.

Recently, several high-ranking EFF members including Mpofu have switched sides to join and support.

Meanwhile, Khumalo has described the Government of National Unity (GNU) as a joke, saying GNU will do everything in its power to safeguard positions in government and not work for the people.

