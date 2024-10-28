‘We will not be silenced!’ Mandla Mandela hits back at UK over visa denial over support for Palestine

Mandla Mandela has been very vocal about his support for Palenstine amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Picture: Instagram

Mandla Mandela has hit back at the United Kingdom's refusal to grant him visa approval.

Mandela, grandson of former South African president and Apartheid hero, Nelson Mandela, was denied entry into the UK ahead of his speaking engagements at pro-Palestine events in Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

According to a letter accompanying news of his visa denial, the UK's Home Office said Mandela's future applications will be considered on their individuals merits.

The Home Office said it refused the former South African Member of Parliament (MP)'s application over his support for Hamas.

It further cited his social media posts calling for support for Hamas and the Palestinian resistance in 'fighting their oppressor'.

The UK Home Office cited Mandela's pro-Hamas statements and his support for Hezbollah.

The office said it assessed Mandela's proposed visit would like cause tensions within the UK's Jewish community.

"It is noted that you have visited the UK on at least three previous occasion in 2021, 2019 and 2018, and these visits did not appear to generate community tensions. However, it is noted that the majority of the concerning statements you have made have been on or after October 7, 2023, and therefore following your last visit to the UK in 2021.

"For these reason I am therefore satisfied that your presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good that necessitates a mandatory refusal of your application for entry clearance as a visitor," the UK Home Office said.

The letter concluded that in relation to this decision, there is no right of appeal or right to administrative review.

Hitting back at the UK government's decision, Mandela slammed the decision as "duplicity and support for, and complicity with genocide Israel."

Mandela said nothing will deter him from advocating for the struggle of the Palestinian people and their rights under international law; the right to resist occupation, the right of return to their land, and the fundamental human rights accorded to all.

"We will not be silenced. We carry the legacy that Madiba advocated when he said during his trial: “We have fought against black domination and white domination”. We will carry this legacy with pride and fight inequality, domination, occupation and inequality wherever it raises its ugly head. We will continue to stand with the oppressed of the world wherever they may be. We will never abandon the Palestinian people who stood with us in our darkest hour," he shared in a post on Instagram.

Mandela added that the visa refusal letter was symptomatic of the UKs complicity with Apartheid Israel and its ongoing support for the genocide in Gaza and all of Occupied Palestine.

"We achieved our freedom despite the support Apartheid South Africa received from the UK and USA and this refusal letter is an extension of the colonial mentality that seeks to deny us our right of free movement, association and speech. We will not be silenced. The denial of visa is an infringement of my movement and an attempt to undermine the work of the Anti-Apartheid Movement in the UK.

"My grandfather’s movement and freedom was likewise restricted but he refused the condition of release from prison that restricted him to the Transkei. He remained firm in his pursuit of justice and continued to be a symbol of freedom, justice and human rights for all," Mandela said.

IOL