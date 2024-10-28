President Ramaphosa appoints Crispian Olver as deputy chair of Presidential Climate Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Dr Crispian Olver as the new Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), effective November 1, to lead South Africa's low-carbon transition amid growing climate goals.

Olver, who has held the role of Executive Director of the PCC since its inception, will succeed Valli Moosa, who served as Deputy Chairperson since December 2020 until his recent retirement.

Olver brings to his new role extensive experience and expertise in environmental governance and climate policy.

He previously served as Director General of the Department of Environmental Affairs and Tourism from 1999 to 2005, where he was instrumental in developing South Africa’s climate policy and environmental legislation.

His leadership also extended to organising South Africa’s hosting of the World Summit on Sustainable Development in 2002.

Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for the Presidency, highlighted Olver's proven commitment to climate action, stating, “Olver’s experience and skills in policy development and implementation will be invaluable in advancing the goals of the Presidential Climate Commission, especially as South Africa steps up efforts toward a climate-resilient, low-carbon economy.”

The Presidential Climate Commission, chaired by Ramaphosa, was established in response to the 2018 Presidential Jobs Summit’s call for a multi-stakeholder body to oversee South Africa’s just transition to a sustainable, inclusive economy.

In July of this year, Ramaphosa further reinforced the Commission’s mandate with the signing of the Climate Change Act, which enacts the PCC as a Schedule 3A public entity.

Ramaphosa commended Olver on his appointment, urging him and the entire Commission to “continue fostering social dialogue and engagement to ensure that South Africa’s climate response and just transition is inclusive and prioritises socio-economic interests, in line with the country’s global climate commitments.”

On behalf of the Commission, Ramaphosa also expressed gratitude to the outgoing Deputy Chairperson, Moosa, praising his dedication and service.

“Moosa has been instrumental in guiding the Commission since its establishment, setting a strong foundation for our work toward a sustainable and resilient future,” the President said.

“As I take up this new responsibility, I want to express my thanks to the president for his vote of confidence, and importantly, the outgoing Deputy Chairperson Moosa, who provided us with leadership and vision in the initial stages of the commission and positioning it as a highly transparent and engaging multi stakeholder platform in the country’s climate action discourse.

“The PCC will continue to forge social dialogue and ensure that our country’s climate change response and just transition is inclusive and champions our socio-economic interest.

‘’In the same vein, I would like to encourage our social partners to continue to take a keen interest and actively participate in our work, so that we can build a just and inclusive society, together,” said Olver.

