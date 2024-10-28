How does Chinese state-enterprises succeed? Minister Maropene Ramokgopa leads South Africa’s delegation to China

Minister Maropene Ramokgopa has met chairperson of China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, Zhang Yuzhuo. Picture: MaropeneRamo/X

Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa is leading a South African government delegation on a visit to the People’s Republic of China.

During the tour, the South African delegation is engaging Chinese State-owned assets institutions and enterprises.

The week-long visit which officially started on Monday, will conclude on Friday.

“This visit seeks to promote the exchange of good governance practices and the strengthening of State governance as espoused in the 2024 Summit on the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac),” said Litha Mpondwana, spokesperson for the minister in the presidency for planning, monitoring and evaluation.

Minister Maropene Ramokgopa has met chairperson of China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, Zhang Yuzhuo. Picture: MaropeneRamo/X

“As the South African government advances the National State Enterprises Bill and a new ownership model to enhance the performance of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), this visit is part of the interventions to draw from best practices on SOE reform”.

As part of the planned engagements, Ramokgopa and the delegation will participate in bilateral meetings with the People’s Republic of China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC).

The South African delegation led by Ramokgopa will also engage the China Enterprise Reform and Development Research Society.

Minister Maropene Ramokgopa has met chairperson of China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, Zhang Yuzhuo. Picture: MaropeneRamo/X

“The minister and delegation will also conduct a site visit to China’s state-owned enterprises,” said Mpondwana.

Last month, IOL reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State Visit to China, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, had culminated in the two nations signing several bilateral trade and co-operation agreements.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State Visit last month was hosted by President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, in Beijing. Picture: Presidency

The memoranda were signed by Cabinet ministers representing the both nations at an auspicious event held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in September.

The Presidency said China is South Africa's largest trading partner globally, while South Africa is China’s number one trading partner in Africa. Total bilateral trade grew from R614 billion in 2022 to R692 billion in 2023.

Last month, Ambassador of China to South Africa told delegates at the embassy in Pretoria that in the first half of this year, China imported US$17.3 billion of goods from South Africa, a year-on-year increase of 10.7 percent.

Ambassador of China to South Africa, Wu Peng - during an engagement with IOL. File Picture: Supplied

“More than 200 Chinese companies have invested or started businesses in South Africa, creating over 400,000 local jobs,” said Wu.

IOL