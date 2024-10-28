Hold your horses: President Ramaphosa’s spokesperson hits back at Minister Leon Schreiber signing ‘Ukraine visa deal’

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president has not signed the minute authorising Minister Schreiber to sign the agreement with Ukraine. IOL graphic

Home Affairs Minister, Leon Schreiber has announced that he has signed a “historic” agreement granting visa free access to South Africa for Ukrainian holders of diplomatic, official and service passports and vice versa.

Schreiber made the announcement on social media platform X on Sunday evening.

“I am honoured to announce that, in my capacity as Minister of Home Affairs representing the Republic of South Africa, I have signed an historic agreement granting visa free access to our country for Ukrainian holders of diplomatic, official and service passports - and vice versa,” the minister wrote.

“We continue to see Ukraine as a valued ally, as a valued friend, who supported us right from the beginning, from the days of our struggle against apartheid, right through to now.

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Leon Schreiber.

“I look forward to President (Cyril) Ramaphosa adding his signature to this agreement in the coming week, so that we can conclude this important step forward for relations between our two peace-loving nations,” Schreiber posted, adding the flags of South Africa and Ukraine.

Before midnight on Sunday, the minister’s post had ignited almost 2,000 comments as reactions with many questioning the move – just days after Ramaphosa was in Russia for the 16th BRICS Summit hosted by President Vladimir Putin.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and President of Russia, Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan.

Apart from attending the Russia-held summit, Ramaphosa also held a closed-door bilateral meeting with Putin.

South Africa and Russia have deep historical ties dating back to the fight against apartheid rule in South Africa.

As the flurry of comments swelled on Schreiber’s post, one of the reactions was from Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya who questioned the minister’s actions.

“The president (Ramaphosa) is yet to sign the minute authorising the minister to sign the agreement with Ukraine. It is unclear how the minister can announce signature of an international agreement without prior formal authorisation to do so,” said Magwenya in response to Schreiber.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

On the other hand, on Sunday night the Democratic Alliance welcomed Screiber’s move.

“The DA welcomes an announcement by Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, that the Republic of South Africa intends to grant visa-free access to our country for Ukrainian holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports.

“This development is a poignant show of solidarity by South Africa with the people of Ukraine, an Eastern European country which served as a haven for many anti-apartheid activists during the struggle, and where many exiled South Africans advanced the fight against a racially oppressive regime from abroad with the aid of Ukrainian resources and support,” said Member of Parliament Ryan Smith, who is also the party’s deputy spokesperson for international relations and cooperation.

He added that the DA also welcomes this announcement as “a crucial move” to advance South African diplomacy and positions South Africa as a diplomatic authority in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“South Africa’s recognition of Ukraine and its right to sovereignty is a far better approach to addressing this invasion than the ANC’s open support of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and his conquest of Russian empire which is a clear violation of international law,” said Smith.

He reiterated that Ukraine has always been an ally in the fight against the systemic disenfranchisement of South Africa’s black majority by the apartheid government.

“The move to grant visa-free access to Ukrainian diplomats, officials, and service men and women is a long overdue recognition of this country’s immense contribution to the fall of the apartheid state,” said Smith.

“By granting Ukraine equal diplomatic standing within our own borders, this development would give effect to South Africa’s constitution, and the principles of democracy and human rights enshrined within it, to strengthen our diplomatic arm to promote peace and stability, and a respect for State sovereignty around the world.”

Last week, IOL reported that as Ramaphosa and fellow BRICS leaders met in Russia to boost economic development in the Global South, the DA, a key player in the Government of National Unity (GNU), lashed out at Ramaphosa’s stance towards Russia.

In a statement on Wednesday, DA leader John Steenhuisen condemned Ramaphosa for referring to Russia as “a valuable ally and friend” during an engagement with Putin.

DA leader John Steenhuisen during the swearing-in ceremony of Cabinet ministers in Cape Town.

None of the DA’s Cabinet ministers travelled with Ramaphosa to attend the 16th BRICS Summit.

Steenhuisen, who serves as Minister of Agriculture in the GNU, said: “The Democratic Alliance distances itself from recent comments made by President Ramaphosa during bilateral engagements with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he stated that Russia is a valuable ally and friend.”

IOL