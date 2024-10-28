ANC NEC Meeting: Ramaphosa announces compulsory course to tackle ANC corruption and unruly conduct

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has resolved to launch a foundation course to address corrupt leaders, unruly behaviour, and to raise intellectual capacity within the party.

He also mentioned that this initiative would enhance the moral and ethical orientation of members, as the ANC strengthens its renewal process.

Ramaphosa was delivering his closing remarks at the four-day special sitting held in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Sunday.

He said the course would be compulsory for every ANC member, including public representatives and NEC members.

“The renewed ANC conduct in society, through their service to the people of our country and hard work carried out in government and community organisations, will continuously uphold the principles of the party,” he said.

This move comes after a diagnostic report found that many ANC branches have been repurposed for individual and sectional interests, neglecting the core tasks of the national democratic revolution.

“These branches quite often have no life, no standing, no programme in the community,” he added.

The report also criticised the practice of bulk membership registrations to establish branches solely for nominating delegates to elect leadership at conferences and ward candidates.

The ANC has long faced criticism from community members for failing to deliver adequate services and not prioritising their needs. Issues such as water and electricity supply, unemployment, and poor infrastructure have become a nightmare for many communities.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that this was not the proper way to represent the party and said it should be addressed. He emphasised that the party’s focus must now be on grassroots work to restore the ANC to its former glory.

This comes as parties prepare for the 2026 local government elections. Many, including the fiery uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, are aiming to secure electoral victories.

