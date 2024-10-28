ANC launches education programme to combat internal factionalism and strengthen leadership

It’s back to school for ANC members as the party launches a new strategic education programme aimed at improving the deteriorating quality of its membership and internal participation.

The ANC officially launched the foundation course during its four-day National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Monday.

Over the years, the ANC has been plagued by ill-discipline and factionalism, which have affected its ability to govern effectively. This has been evident at various levels where the party holds power, including in its top decision-making structures, which have seen numerous suspensions and dismissals.

Notable figures dismissed in recent years include the former ANC Youth League President Julius Malema, who went on to form the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF); Ace Magashule, the party's former secretary-general, who was expelled from the ANC; and former President Jacob Zuma, who continues to oppose the current party leadership from outside.

Zuma’s MK Party, the EFF, and COPE—another ANC breakaway—have inflicted electoral blows on the ruling party at various stages.

Speaking during the launch, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the significance of the programme, noting that it reconnects the party with its ethical leaders, such as the revered Oliver Reginald Tambo. He said the initiative would elevate the ANC's leadership development and ensure its influence on future generations.

Ramaphosa described Tambo, the longest-serving ANC president, as a “well-rounded” leader who consistently advocated for education within the organisation.

He cited an example of a shop steward who once represented a member in a disciplinary hearing without understanding the subject of the case, highlighting the need for the programme to prevent such issues. Ramaphosa stressed that a lack of proper education and discipline could undermine the ANC's future.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that members who have failed to appear before the Integrity Commission will now be referred to the party’s national disciplinary committee. This follows concerns from veterans regarding the frequent disregard of recommendations made by the Integrity Commission.

