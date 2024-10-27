President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes preliminary Mozambican election results, calling for peace and justice

Following the preliminary results of the general election in Mozambique, President Cyril Ramaphosa commended Mozambicans for their participation in the elections. File picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the preliminary results of the Mozambican General Elections by the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

The general elections were held in Mozambique on October 9.

The electoral results are expected to be validated and proclaimed by the Mozambican Constitutional Council in the next 14 days.

Based on the preliminary results, Ramaphosa has congratulated President-Elect Daniel Chapo and his party, FRELIMO.

Ramaphosa commended the people of Mozambique for their participation in the elections, especially women who made up 53% of the voters. He also applauded the CNE for the professional way in which the general elections were conducted.

The President called the general elections historic since they were held 32 years after the General Peace Agreement (GPA) was signed. The agreement brought an end to the civil war and introduced multi-party democracy in Mozambique.

Ramaphosa also expressed concern about the ongoing violence post-elections as well as the deaths of Messrs.

Ramaphosa has conveyed his deepest condolences to the Mozambican government as well as the families of the deceased and reiterated the call made by Mozambique leaders to law enforcement agencies to investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.

All the disaffected parties must exhaust all of the established legal remedies to resolve their election grievances, according to Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa is committed to strengthening the historic and fraternal relations between South Africa and Mozambique as well as the consolidation of peace and security to allow Mozambique to fully realise its potential for development.

IOL