‘GNU is a consequence, it wasn’t planned,’ says ANC’s Gwede Mantashe

The Government of National Unity (GNU) was a result of the African National Congress’ failure to deliver basic services to the people and not what the party had planned, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said.

“We struggling in a terrain that is not of our own, it is a terrain that was imposed on us by the fact that we lost the majority,” Mantashe said on Sunday.

“GNU is a consequence, it’s not a plan. Nobody planned GNU, it is a consequence of having lost a majority in the elections.”

He said the GNU was as a direct result of the ANC losing the majority of votes in the May 29 elections.

This was the first time the party had lost the majority since 1994.

On Sunday, the ANC honoured its longest-serving president Oliver Tambo with a series of activities, including laying a wreath of flowers at his grave in Ekurhuleni.

The party described Tambo as a leader whose life was shaped and influenced by the conditions of his communities, the injustices of apartheid South Africa, human indignity and sufferings, and a global order founded on justice, the sovereignty of states, self -self-determination and a world free from diseases, illiteracy, famine, and human persecution.

Despite the challenges, he continued with the struggle, the ANC said.

However, to reclaim the party’s majority and govern solely, Mantashe urged members to deliver services to people even under GNU.

“It’s fine even if it’s under, let’s do what is right. ANC members who are in the cabinet posts must do their work and must talk about it,” he said.

Furthermore, Mantashe warned against the criticism of current leaders and old ones, saying it was easy for people to bash them willingly.

“It’s easy to treat previous leaders as angels and current leaders as devils, that is the easiest effort in life,” Mantashe said.

“Tambo led the ANC through difficult times… Actually, he wanted to step down from power, he had to be persuaded to continue leading because things were not as good as they are now.”

Mantashe stated that the ANC will overcome its difficulties and become more stable.

