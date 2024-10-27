Former ANC MP Bongani Mkongi resigns from party, searches for new political home

Another leader from the African National Congress (ANC) has called it quits. Bongani Mkongi, the former deputy police minister, officially resigned from the party.

After serving in the ANC for nearly three decades, Mkongi announced his exit from the party in a statement posted on his Facebook profile.

During his tenure, he was actively involved in the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), the South African Students Congress (Sasco), and the ANC Youth League.

In 2004, Mkongi became an ANC member of Parliament (MP) and worked on several committees, including those that dealt with labour and social development.

Mkongi, who was former president Jacob Zuma's deputy police minister from 2017 to 2019, explained his departure in a written statement.

In his explanation, he said he would be looking for a new political home.

“This is a very difficult time for me to take this drastic decision. I'm sitting at home with my family and they don't support my decision but a decision is mine and my personality,” Mkongi said.

“I have decided to resign my being in the ANC and all its related structures and any other body that has alliance with the ANC! I've spent my entire youthful life in the service of the ANC! 50 years of my life I spent in the ANC and all its formations,” he said.

“I feel that the ANC has just enough of my service and also feel I'm enough of the ANC! I therefore going to look at the political parties that I believe that they push the agenda of the NDR and that will be my home until death! As a disclaimer, I don't want your provincial funerals over my body!!!!”

Mkongi is one of many other politicians who have left the ANC, some joining Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

On Friday, Zuma said the worst is yet to come because people in the ANC are not happy with the current leadership and they would therefore join his party.

