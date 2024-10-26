No to high-cost of living, ANC says the party is hard at work to rescue South Africans

The ANC-led government is acting decisively to shield households from the harsh impacts of the rising cost of living, according to ANC NEC member Mamoloko Kubayi.Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA)

The African National Congress-led government was acting decisively to shield households from the harsh impacts of the rising cost of living, according to ANC NEC member Mamoloko Kubayi.

South Africans are facing significant challenges, such as sharply rising electricity bills and food prices that are far higher than the rate of inflation.

In addition to interest rates that are consistently excessive, the populace urgently needed relief.

Kubayi, who is also minister of human settlements, said expanding the zero-rated VAT food basket was part of their bold step to alleviate the inflation on basic items and protect low-income and middle-class families.

“These efforts are a testament to our commitment to making essentials affordable and accessible,” she said.

Kubayi made the remarks at an ANC briefing in Boksburg where the party is currently holding the special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The four-day meeting will focus on the ANC’s renewal, integrity committee reports and building of organisational structures to position the movement to accelerate service delivery.

This among others included improving the economy, investing in people, tackling the high cost of living, energy security, G20, industrialisation, as well as job opportunities.

Early this year, a study by Minimum Wage revealed how the minimum wage changed in 67 countries, how prices of basic groceries increased, and how the cost of a “survival basket” compared to the minimum wage.

According to the study, a basic grocery basket consisting of eight groups of products: bread, milk, eggs, rice, cheese, meat, fruits, and vegetables cost about R1,503 while the minimum wage was R4,353.

This revealed how high food prices are in South Africa.

Kubayi said the ANC was committed to easing the burden on South Africans, adding that as the measures take shape, “Our people’s lives are steadily improving.”

She further noted the ANC will ensure that the electricity remains affordable for all.

“The ANC will not allow spiralling tariffs to undermine the livelihood of our people,” she said.

Kubayi said they would also protect households from unaffordable tariffs.

IOL Politics