More promises from the ANC to stabilise local governments across the country

The African National Congress (ANC) on Saturday, reaffirmed its dedication to putting new plans into action that will improve service delivery for South Africans in all parts of the country.

The ANC briefed the media on the sidelines of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) special meeting in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

ANC NEC member and deputy minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Dickson Masemola told the media that they were hard at work to ensure constant service delivery.

Masemola also stressed the need to do away with corruption because it was delaying the process of renewal.

“Corruption has no place in our public service. Through partnerships with communities, the ANC-led government is taking an assertive stance on eradicating corruption and strengthening governance at every level.”

The NEC meeting focused on Priority 5 which included investing in people, ensuring constant service delivery from the local government, improving public transport, education, skills development, housing, and basic services.

The ANC special sitting will also focus on renewal, integrity committee reports and building of organisation structures.

South Africans have been plagued with a lack of service delivery, corruption, crime, unemployment, and poverty, as well as water and electricity outages.

Other parts of the country are still without water or electricity because the government has not lived up to its promises.

In response to the growing frequency of power outages in South Africa since 2007, the state-owned electricity company Eskom instituted a load-shedding plan. The public was widely frustrated as a result of this approach.

For the first time in almost two years, the nation has experienced a continuous power supply for more than 100 days.

The power utility stated that they would work even harder to keep the supply flowing.

Municipalities across the country have been failing to deliver for their residents.

However, the Government of National Unity (GNU) has promised to turn around the situation.

